Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly increase

Lebanon Economy
25-07-2025 | 03:14
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly increase
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly increase

On Friday, July 25, 2025, the price of 98 octane fuel slightly increased by LBP 1,000, while that of 95 octane fuel and diesel remained unchanged, and gas rose by LBP 9,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,459,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,499,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,426,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,042,000

