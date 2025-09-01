Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel

01-09-2025 | 05:31
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber signed a draft decree granting a financial bonus for August 2025 to active-duty military personnel, retirees, and the families of those considered military martyrs.

Active-duty military personnel will receive an August 2025 bonus of LBP 14 million, while retirees and families of military martyrs will get LBP 12 million.

