Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
Lebanon Economy
01-09-2025 | 05:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber signed a draft decree granting a financial bonus for August 2025 to active-duty military personnel, retirees, and the families of those considered military martyrs.
Active-duty military personnel will receive an August 2025 bonus of LBP 14 million, while retirees and families of military martyrs will get LBP 12 million.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Yassine Jaber
Bonus
Military
