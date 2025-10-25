LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday

Lebanon News
25-10-2025 | 13:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday

Sources told LBCI that U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus is currently in Israel, holding meetings with Israeli officials as part of efforts to calm the situation.

The reports indicate that she is scheduled to visit Lebanon on Monday and will participate in a “Mechanism” committee meeting on Wednesday.

The visit is also expected to include meetings with several Lebanese officials.
 

Lebanon News

sources:

Morgan

Ortagus

currently

Israel,

heading

Lebanon

Monday

LBCI Next
Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-02

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-15

LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05

Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

PM Salam visits historic Maronite monastery in Rome

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Roberto Montoya describes PM Salam’s Vatican visit as “positive” ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanon to end daylight saving time, clocks to be set back one hour

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More