Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
21-10-2025 | 03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline decreased by LBP 14,000, diesel by LBP 18,000, and gas by LBP 22,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,401,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,441,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,316,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,080,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
