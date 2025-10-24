Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
24-10-2025 | 02:12
High views
0min
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

On Friday, October 24, 2025, the price of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline decreased by LBP 15,000, and the price of diesel also dropped by LBP 15,000, while the price of gas remained unchanged.

The new fuel prices are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,386,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,426,000

Diesel: LBP 1,301,000

