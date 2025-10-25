PM Salam visits historic Maronite monastery in Rome

Lebanon News
25-10-2025 | 11:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam visits historic Maronite monastery in Rome
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam visits historic Maronite monastery in Rome

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited the Monastery of St. Antonius the Great of the Maronite Mariamite Order in Rome.

Salam toured the monastery’s historic library, reviewing its valuable collection of manuscripts, printed works, and papal documents.

He was later hosted by the monastery’s superior in honor of his visit, along with his accompanying delegation.

Lebanon News

Salam

visits

historic

Maronite

monastery

LBCI Next
Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats in car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

PM Salam: No child in Lebanon should be denied the right to education

LBCI
World News
2025-10-03

UK PM Starmer visits scene of synagogue attack: AFP journalist

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Roberto Montoya describes PM Salam’s Vatican visit as “positive” ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanon to end daylight saving time, clocks to be set back one hour

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23

Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
World News
2025-09-06

Hundreds queue in silence to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanon to end daylight saving time, clocks to be set back one hour

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

LBCI
Middle East News
07:17

Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More