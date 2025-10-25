From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

News Bulletin Reports
25-10-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

From the heart of Kiryat Gat in southern Israel, about 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, the world closely monitors efforts to stabilize the ceasefire and implement the Trump plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza.

The coordination center, described by Israeli sources as a small U.S. base, manages various operations related to the Gaza Strip. 

Flags from participating countries fly above the center, where officers and personnel from the United States, Israel, Britain, Germany, Jordan, Denmark, France, and Spain are involved. 

Officers from Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are also expected to join, amid reports of opposition from parts of Tel Aviv.

Two hundred American soldiers and officers laid the groundwork for the center. 

U.S. Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper announced that the base’s mission is to establish an international stabilization force to deploy in Gaza, ensure the disarmament of Hamas, halt Israeli military operations, and prevent violations of the ceasefire.

Despite the participation of hundreds of Israeli officers and soldiers from the Northern Corps, Tel Aviv’s role remains limited. According to security and military sources, the effectiveness of the operation depends not only on American leadership but also on the presence of French and Spanish officers, given Paris and Madrid’s strong criticism of Israel.

While Israel seeks to avoid the appearance of being under the supervision of Kiryat Gat, the first-ever U.S. drone flights over Gaza in two years, separate from Israeli drones and aircraft, highlight the command’s control over movements in the territory.

U.S. oversight extends to civilian coordination, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio appointing former U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Steve Fagin as the official responsible for civil-military coordination.

Inside the center, humanitarian aid for Gaza residents is coordinated, with a monitoring room displaying real-time information on aid deliveries and the sector’s needs, including vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and other goods. Large screens also feature the 20-point Trump plan, with specially installed synthetic turf for acoustic purposes.

Although military and intelligence details remain limited, an Israeli security official described U.S. operations at Kiryat Gat as highly effective, noting that the Americans face no obstacles. 

Personnel and envoys have been continuously arriving, including four departing envoys, U.S. special envoy Morgan Ortagus following her visit to Northern Command, and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wray, expected next week to continue implementing the Trump plan.

The strong American presence currently serves as a deterrent against the resumption of hostilities by Israel.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Kiryat

oversees

ceasefire

Trump

LBCI Next
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19

Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09

Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09

Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

PM Salam visits historic Maronite monastery in Rome

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Hezbollah chief: Some want electoral law ‘tailored to them,’ Lebanon must focus on reconstruction

LBCI
World News
2025-10-08

Spanish parliament approves Israel arms embargo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanon to end daylight saving time, clocks to be set back one hour

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

LBCI
Middle East News
07:17

Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More