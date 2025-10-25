From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



From the heart of Kiryat Gat in southern Israel, about 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, the world closely monitors efforts to stabilize the ceasefire and implement the Trump plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza.



The coordination center, described by Israeli sources as a small U.S. base, manages various operations related to the Gaza Strip.



Flags from participating countries fly above the center, where officers and personnel from the United States, Israel, Britain, Germany, Jordan, Denmark, France, and Spain are involved.



Officers from Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are also expected to join, amid reports of opposition from parts of Tel Aviv.



Two hundred American soldiers and officers laid the groundwork for the center.



U.S. Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper announced that the base’s mission is to establish an international stabilization force to deploy in Gaza, ensure the disarmament of Hamas, halt Israeli military operations, and prevent violations of the ceasefire.



Despite the participation of hundreds of Israeli officers and soldiers from the Northern Corps, Tel Aviv’s role remains limited. According to security and military sources, the effectiveness of the operation depends not only on American leadership but also on the presence of French and Spanish officers, given Paris and Madrid’s strong criticism of Israel.



While Israel seeks to avoid the appearance of being under the supervision of Kiryat Gat, the first-ever U.S. drone flights over Gaza in two years, separate from Israeli drones and aircraft, highlight the command’s control over movements in the territory.



U.S. oversight extends to civilian coordination, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio appointing former U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Steve Fagin as the official responsible for civil-military coordination.



Inside the center, humanitarian aid for Gaza residents is coordinated, with a monitoring room displaying real-time information on aid deliveries and the sector’s needs, including vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and other goods. Large screens also feature the 20-point Trump plan, with specially installed synthetic turf for acoustic purposes.



Although military and intelligence details remain limited, an Israeli security official described U.S. operations at Kiryat Gat as highly effective, noting that the Americans face no obstacles.



Personnel and envoys have been continuously arriving, including four departing envoys, U.S. special envoy Morgan Ortagus following her visit to Northern Command, and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wray, expected next week to continue implementing the Trump plan.



The strong American presence currently serves as a deterrent against the resumption of hostilities by Israel.



