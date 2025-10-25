Roberto Montoya describes PM Salam’s Vatican visit as “positive” ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon

25-10-2025 | 10:36
Roberto Montoya describes PM Salam’s Vatican visit as “positive” ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon
Roberto Montoya describes PM Salam’s Vatican visit as “positive” ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon

Vatican affairs expert Roberto Montoya described Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s visit to the Vatican as “positive” in an interview with the National News Agency.

He said, “I closely followed the Italian and international press covering the reception of the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, for the Lebanese Prime Minister and former International Criminal Court judge Nawaf Salam, known for his integrity. Most of my colleagues accredited to the Holy See also highlighted Salam’s meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.”

According to a statement from the Vatican Press Office, “During the friendly talks at the Secretariat of State, satisfaction was expressed with the good bilateral relations, and shared anticipation was noted for the apostolic visit of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to Lebanon from November 30 to December 2, 2025. The meeting also addressed the hopes of the Lebanese people for reforms and stability in the country, extending to the regional context, with mutual wishes for a comprehensive peace soon across the Middle East.”
 

