News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Roberto Montoya describes PM Salam’s Vatican visit as “positive” ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon
Lebanon News
25-10-2025 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Roberto Montoya describes PM Salam’s Vatican visit as “positive” ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon
Vatican affairs expert Roberto Montoya described Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s visit to the Vatican as “positive” in an interview with the National News Agency.
He said, “I closely followed the Italian and international press covering the reception of the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, for the Lebanese Prime Minister and former International Criminal Court judge Nawaf Salam, known for his integrity. Most of my colleagues accredited to the Holy See also highlighted Salam’s meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.”
According to a statement from the Vatican Press Office, “During the friendly talks at the Secretariat of State, satisfaction was expressed with the good bilateral relations, and shared anticipation was noted for the apostolic visit of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to Lebanon from November 30 to December 2, 2025. The meeting also addressed the hopes of the Lebanese people for reforms and stability in the country, extending to the regional context, with mutual wishes for a comprehensive peace soon across the Middle East.”
Lebanon News
Montoya
describes
Salam’s
Vatican
visit
“positive”
ahead
XIV’s
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
0
World News
2025-10-06
Pope Leo trims powers of Vatican bank, rolling back a Francis reform
World News
2025-10-06
Pope Leo trims powers of Vatican bank, rolling back a Francis reform
0
World News
2025-09-03
Pope Leo, in climate push, to open Vatican-run ecological training center
World News
2025-09-03
Pope Leo, in climate push, to open Vatican-run ecological training center
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
0
Lebanon News
11:44
PM Salam visits historic Maronite monastery in Rome
Lebanon News
11:44
PM Salam visits historic Maronite monastery in Rome
0
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanon to end daylight saving time, clocks to be set back one hour
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanon to end daylight saving time, clocks to be set back one hour
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees
0
World News
2025-09-06
Hundreds queue in silence to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani
World News
2025-09-06
Hundreds queue in silence to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights
Lebanon News
05:39
Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights
3
Lebanon News
04:47
Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated
Lebanon News
04:47
Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated
4
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanon to end daylight saving time, clocks to be set back one hour
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanon to end daylight saving time, clocks to be set back one hour
5
Lebanon News
04:39
Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
04:39
Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes
6
Lebanon News
08:25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Lebanon News
08:25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan
8
Middle East News
07:17
Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable
Middle East News
07:17
Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More