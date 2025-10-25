Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

News Bulletin Reports
25-10-2025 | 13:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Lebanon’s ongoing financial and economic crises have further strained the state, its institutions, and employees, particularly regarding salaries, wages, and the provision of essential services. As a result, the country is in a constant search for revenue sources that can meet its needs while maintaining a balance between expenditures and income.

One key measure is the strict collection of corporate taxes. Companies are required to submit their value-added tax (VAT) declarations by October 20 and payroll tax declarations by October 15. The Ministry of Finance emphasized that, unlike in previous years, no extensions will be granted, as no circumstances currently justify a delay.

Companies that comply with the deadlines and maintain proper accounting records will face no penalties. However, late filings incur a 10% monthly fine on the declared amount, in addition to a 3% collection fee.

This strict enforcement is expected to generate tens of millions of dollars in liquidity for the state treasury, supporting the 2026 budget plan, which aims for a balanced budget. Timely tax collection is considered crucial for maintaining equilibrium between revenues and expenditures.

In parallel, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) have increased revenue through service fees for activities such as event security at horse races, sports facilities, schools, auditoriums, theaters, and private institutions, as well as cash transport and institutional protection. The Cabinet approved raising the fees for these services from LBP 1,500 per U.S. dollar to LBP 89,500 per dollar.

The revenue generated will be used to improve the living and social conditions of ISF personnel and officers.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

tightens

collection

security

boost

state

revenue

LBCI Next
From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15

Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-26

IMF urges Lebanon to adopt tax reforms to fund reconstruction and social protection

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09

Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanon to end daylight saving time, clocks to be set back one hour

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More