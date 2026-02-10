News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
10-02-2026 | 02:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the prices of 95- and 98-octane fuel rose by LBP 7,000, while diesel climbed by LBP 8,000 and gas increased by LBP 131,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,410,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,453,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,345,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,371,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Diesel
Gas
Next
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-30
A slight rise in fuel prices recorded in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-30
A slight rise in fuel prices recorded in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-09
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-09
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:51
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
Lebanon Economy
05:51
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-06
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-06
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-06
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-06
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon
0
World News
2025-10-28
EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan
World News
2025-10-28
EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-06
French FM: Lebanon must regain trust, security as region faces critical moment
Lebanon News
2026-02-06
French FM: Lebanon must regain trust, security as region faces critical moment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:30
USCENTCOM chief praises Lebanese Army for discovering Hezbollah tunnel
Lebanon News
14:30
USCENTCOM chief praises Lebanese Army for discovering Hezbollah tunnel
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran
3
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's government plan to address issue of buildings at risk of collapse in Tripoli—Overview
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's government plan to address issue of buildings at risk of collapse in Tripoli—Overview
4
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
5
Lebanon News
10:12
Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted
Lebanon News
10:12
Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:46
In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy
News Bulletin Reports
08:46
In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots
8
Lebanon News
04:24
Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support
Lebanon News
04:24
Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More