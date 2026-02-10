Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the prices of 95- and 98-octane fuel rose by LBP 7,000, while diesel climbed by LBP 8,000 and gas increased by LBP 131,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,410,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,453,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,345,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,371,000