Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
10-02-2026 | 02:46
High views
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the prices of 95- and 98-octane fuel rose by LBP 7,000, while diesel climbed by LBP 8,000 and gas increased by LBP 131,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,410,000 

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,453,000 

- Diesel: LBP 1,345,000 

- Gas canister: LBP 1,371,000 

President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
