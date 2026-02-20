Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

20-02-2026 | 03:05
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

On Friday, February 20, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline rose by LBP 8,000 and diesel increased by LBP 4,000, while gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,793,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,836,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,380,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,384,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

prices

Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?
LBCI Previous

