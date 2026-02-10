President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament

10-02-2026 | 05:51
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament

President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday promulgated the 2026 state budget law approved by Parliament, which was issued as Law No. 40 dated Feb. 10, 2026.

