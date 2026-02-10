News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
Lebanon Economy
10-02-2026 | 05:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday promulgated the 2026 state budget law approved by Parliament, which was issued as Law No. 40 dated Feb. 10, 2026.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Budget
Parliament
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:01
Britain's Prince William meets Saudi crown prince on official visit
Middle East News
07:01
Britain's Prince William meets Saudi crown prince on official visit
0
Lebanon News
06:49
UNIFIL plans to withdraw most troops from Lebanon by mid-2027
Lebanon News
06:49
UNIFIL plans to withdraw most troops from Lebanon by mid-2027
0
World News
06:24
Russia detains third suspect over attempt to kill general, Interfax news agency says
World News
06:24
Russia detains third suspect over attempt to kill general, Interfax news agency says
0
Middle East News
06:02
Iran security chief meets Oman ruler after US talks
Middle East News
06:02
Iran security chief meets Oman ruler after US talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-06
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-06
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-06
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-06
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid
0
Middle East News
2025-11-17
Jordan parliament passes law reinstating conscription
Middle East News
2025-11-17
Jordan parliament passes law reinstating conscription
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:30
USCENTCOM chief praises Lebanese Army for discovering Hezbollah tunnel
Lebanon News
14:30
USCENTCOM chief praises Lebanese Army for discovering Hezbollah tunnel
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran
3
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's government plan to address issue of buildings at risk of collapse in Tripoli—Overview
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's government plan to address issue of buildings at risk of collapse in Tripoli—Overview
4
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
5
Lebanon News
10:12
Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted
Lebanon News
10:12
Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:46
In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy
News Bulletin Reports
08:46
In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots
8
Lebanon News
04:24
Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support
Lebanon News
04:24
Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More