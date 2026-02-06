News
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
Lebanon Economy
06-02-2026 | 03:26
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
President Joseph Aoun met with Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid to review the latest financial and monetary developments and preparations for upcoming meetings, including those with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The presidency said the discussions focused on an initial exchange of ideas to coordinate Lebanon’s approach ahead of planned IMF-related talks.
Souaid stressed that the central bank remains committed to the government’s policy line and to full coordination with the executive branch.
He added that discussions would also cover possible improvements and safeguards to Lebanon’s financial regularization law and the mechanism for repaying deposits, ensuring a unified approach with the government.
Souaid said the goal is to support progress on the long-stalled deposit repayment file and help meet the proposed timeline for returning funds to depositors.
