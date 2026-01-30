A slight rise in fuel prices recorded in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
30-01-2026 | 02:42
High views
A slight rise in fuel prices recorded in Lebanon
A slight rise in fuel prices recorded in Lebanon

On Friday, January 30, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 7,000, and that of diesel rose by LBP 9,000, while gas increased by LBP 8,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,342,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,382,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,271,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,229,000

LBCI Previous

