On Friday, June 12, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 67,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 47,000, as gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,382,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,400,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,034,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,287,000