Lebanon says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 rises to 3,756

Lebanon News
13-06-2026 | 10:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 rises to 3,756
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 rises to 3,756

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and June 13 has risen to 3,756 people killed and 11,632 wounded.

The figures were released by the ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center, which said the numbers reflect the overall casualties recorded during the period.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Death Toll

Israel

Attacks

LBCI Next
Lebanon rules of engagement shift under US-Iran framework, Israel guidance changes
Lebanese army soldier injured in Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh area
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-10

Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-17

Lebanon Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 rises to 2,988

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-14

Lebanon death toll rises to 2,124 since March 2 due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-11

Lebanon death toll rises to 2,020 since March 2 due to Israeli attacks: Health ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Heavy shelling and evacuations mark Israeli push toward Ali al-Taher hill: here is what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon rules of engagement shift under US-Iran framework, Israel guidance changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Lebanese army soldier injured in Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh area

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Israeli warning urges evacuation of Lebanon villages amid military activity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19

Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-12

Israel military claims more than 1,300 Hezbollah members killed since ceasefire took effect

LBCI
World News
2026-06-09

Israel minister Smotrich banned from France: Foreign minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-02

Iran summons European ambassadors after Guards proscribed as 'terrorists'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Lebanon FM says Hezbollah arms issue can be resolved with international support, urges separation from Iran talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Diplomatic sources: Lebanon insists on separate negotiation track from Iran, US supports official channel only

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Iranian Embassy to Lebanon's FM Rajji: Be realistic in assessing Iran and its people

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Israeli warning urges evacuation of Lebanon villages amid military activity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon rules of engagement shift under US-Iran framework, Israel guidance changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Lebanon says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 rises to 3,756

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Heavy shelling and evacuations mark Israeli push toward Ali al-Taher hill: here is what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Lebanese army soldier injured in Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More