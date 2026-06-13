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Lebanon says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 rises to 3,756
Lebanon News
13-06-2026 | 10:53
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Lebanon says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 rises to 3,756
Lebanon's Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and June 13 has risen to 3,756 people killed and 11,632 wounded.
The figures were released by the ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center, which said the numbers reflect the overall casualties recorded during the period.
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