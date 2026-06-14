Syrian President calls for unity, says reports of Syrian entry into Lebanon are false

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa called on Syrians to unite, saying solidarity is essential to rebuilding the country and restoring its historic role.



“Syria is wounded and needs a great deal of work from all of us to heal,” al-Sharaa said.



The Syrian president also dismissed reports that Syrian forces had entered Lebanon, describing such claims as false.



Addressing relations between Syria and Lebanon, al-Sharaa said border demarcation is not a priority at the present time, particularly given the crises facing Lebanon and the internal displacement of an estimated 1.5 million people.



He said there are more pressing priorities in Syrian-Lebanese relations.



“There is a Lebanese wound caused by the intervention of the former regime in Lebanon, and there is a Syrian wound caused by Hezbollah’s intervention in Syria,” al-Sharaa said.