Syrian President calls for unity, says reports of Syrian entry into Lebanon are false

Lebanon News
14-06-2026 | 05:17
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Syrian President calls for unity, says reports of Syrian entry into Lebanon are false
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Syrian President calls for unity, says reports of Syrian entry into Lebanon are false

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa called on Syrians to unite, saying solidarity is essential to rebuilding the country and restoring its historic role.

“Syria is wounded and needs a great deal of work from all of us to heal,” al-Sharaa said.

The Syrian president also dismissed reports that Syrian forces had entered Lebanon, describing such claims as false.

Addressing relations between Syria and Lebanon, al-Sharaa said border demarcation is not a priority at the present time, particularly given the crises facing Lebanon and the internal displacement of an estimated 1.5 million people.

He said there are more pressing priorities in Syrian-Lebanese relations.

“There is a Lebanese wound caused by the intervention of the former regime in Lebanon, and there is a Syrian wound caused by Hezbollah’s intervention in Syria,” al-Sharaa said.

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