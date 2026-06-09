Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
09-06-2026 | 02:17
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Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
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Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, the prices of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 41,000, and 98 octane fuel fell by LBP 40,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 25,000, and gas prices by LBP 42,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,449,000 

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,467,000 

* Diesel: LBP 2,081,000 

* Gas canister: LBP 1,287,000 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Diesel

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Lebanon's fuel prices drop
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