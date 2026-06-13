Lebanon rules of engagement shift under US-Iran framework, Israel guidance changes

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The terms of the agreement with Iran, along with a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have established new rules of engagement in Lebanon.



Under these rules, the political leadership instructed the military to avoid operations that could violate the agreement and to limit actions to targeted strikes.



The call reportedly included limited input from Netanyahu, but Trump was understood to have been clear about implementing the agreement, a development that is raising concern among security agencies, particularly regarding the balance of power in Beirut, Nabatieh, and Tyre.



Regarding the U.S.-Iran agreement clause related to an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, Israeli officials say the issue will be addressed at a later stage, as Tel Aviv seeks to maintain a security buffer zone until guarantees are secured to weaken Hezbollah’s capabilities.



So far, according to a military official, Israel has not received any request to withdraw its forces from Lebanon, but the situation could change later.



This would require the army to prepare a plan ensuring strong military capability for the future, a scenario in which Washington may not necessarily stand shoulder to shoulder with its traditional ally.