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Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
17-11-2026 | 02:32
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Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 48,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 31,000 and gas by LBP 4,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,343,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,361,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,493,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,636,000
Lebanon News
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