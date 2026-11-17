On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 48,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 31,000 and gas by LBP 4,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,343,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,361,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,493,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,636,000