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By the numbers: Hundreds of factories damaged or destroyed by war from Beirut’s suburbs to south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
18-11-2026 | 13:00
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By the numbers: Hundreds of factories damaged or destroyed by war from Beirut’s suburbs to south Lebanon
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
“Coffee in Beirut’s southern suburbs is like coffee across Lebanon… authentic Lebanese coffee.” But this cup carried political significance as Industry Minister Joe Issa el-Khoury, who is affiliated with the Lebanese Forces, joined the ministers of labor, economy and trade on a tour of factories in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
The visit focused on production facilities in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the damage caused by the war, the challenges of remaining operational, and the demands of industrialists.
Politically, the participation of a Lebanese Forces minister carries particular significance given the deep disagreement with Hezbollah over weapons and the role of the state.
His presence can be seen as a reflection of ministerial responsibility that transcends political divisions.
This was the message emphasized by Issa el-Khoury, who stressed that support for industrialists extends to Beirut’s southern suburbs, Bsharri, Nabatieh and Zahle, without exception.
As the ministers moved between factories, attention shifted from the political significance of the visit to the cost of keeping businesses operational. Repairing what the war destroyed has become part of the daily struggle to maintain production.
The damage extends from Beirut’s southern suburbs to south Lebanon.
According to figures from the Industry Ministry, 61 factories were completely destroyed in Bint Jbeil and 198 in Nabatieh.
As for partially damaged factories, 59 were recorded in Marjayoun, 113 in Tyre and 37 in Hasbaya.
In Beirut’s southern suburbs, more than 50 factories were damaged, with the assessment still ongoing.
The losses extend beyond factory walls and machinery.
In its assessment of the impact of the 2023-2024 war, the World Bank estimated combined losses in Lebanon’s trade, industry and tourism sectors at approximately $3.4 billion nationwide.
With the renewed war in 2026, the World Bank projected in its August report that Lebanon’s economy would contract by 6.4% during the year.
Behind these figures lies the ability of a factory to remain operational, a worker to keep a job and a family to secure an income.
During the tour, Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat linked the resilience of Beirut’s southern suburbs to continued employment and production, describing the strengthening of industry as essential to economic resilience.
In Beirut’s southern suburbs, politics and economics converged around the challenges facing factories.
The real test, however, begins after the ministers leave: whether industrialists’ demands translate into measures that reduce costs and protect production.
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