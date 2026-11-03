Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 42,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 4,000 and gas surged by LBP 65,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,569,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,587,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,604,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,610,000