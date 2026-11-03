Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
03-11-2026 | 02:33
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Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
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Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 42,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 4,000 and gas surged by LBP 65,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,569,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,587,000

- Diesel: LBP 2,604,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,610,000

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Lebanon Economy

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Lebanon updates fuel prices
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