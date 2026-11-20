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Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
20-11-2026 | 02:29
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Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
On Friday, November 20, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 52,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 48,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,291,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,309,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,445,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,636,000
Lebanon News
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