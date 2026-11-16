World Bank official praises Lebanon’s reform efforts during meeting with Aoun

President Joseph Aoun met with World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde to discuss Lebanon’s reform efforts and cooperation in reconstruction, energy and investment.



During the meeting, Aoun said Lebanon had refocused on its reform priorities, particularly in the financial, banking, administrative and judicial sectors, adding that the state was committed to pursuing this path in cooperation with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.



He also stressed the importance of restoring Lebanon’s role as a gateway for economic and trade ties between East and West through regional connectivity projects in energy, transport and trade.



For her part, Bjerde said progress on financial and banking reforms, along with restructuring the banking sector, was crucial to enabling World Bank Group institutions to provide more effective financing and guarantee instruments.



She also praised the reform efforts led by the president and the Lebanese government, saying they were unprecedented since 2000.