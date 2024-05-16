Arab Summit urges deployment of international forces in occupied Palestinian territories until two-state solution implemented

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16 | 11:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Arab Summit urges deployment of international forces in occupied Palestinian territories until two-state solution implemented
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Arab Summit urges deployment of international forces in occupied Palestinian territories until two-state solution implemented

The 33rd Arab Summit, which concluded in Bahrain on Thursday, called for the deployment of international forces "in the occupied Palestinian territories" until the two-state solution is implemented.

The "Manama Declaration" issued by the summit included a call "for the deployment of international protection and peacekeeping forces under the United Nations in the occupied Palestinian territories until the two-state solution is implemented."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Arab Summit

Two State Solution

International Forces

LBCI Next
US' working to get trapped American doctors out of Gaza, says White House
Hamas' Haniyeh says: Israeli modifications to ceasefire proposal led to current stalemate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas 'regrets' Mahmoud Abbas' speech at Arab Summit, sees Israel as not needing excuses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:40

Arab Summit calls for immediate ceasefire and halt to forced displacement in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Arab Summit: King of Bahrain calls for an 'international peace conference in the Middle East'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15

Anticipation and Aspirations: The 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:48

Israeli military says two Thai hostages held in Gaza died

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas 'regrets' Mahmoud Abbas' speech at Arab Summit, sees Israel as not needing excuses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:18

Hamas urges Arab states to take action to compel Israel to stop aggression

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06

Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More