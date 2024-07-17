Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 38,794

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17 | 06:43
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 38,794
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 38,794

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday at least 38,794 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 81 deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 89,364 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Israel

Israeli defense minister: Gaza operations allow hostage deal
LBCI Previous

