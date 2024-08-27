Israeli army says hostage rescued from Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-27 | 08:40
Israeli army says hostage rescued from Gaza
Israeli army says hostage rescued from Gaza

The Israeli military said its forces rescued an Israeli hostage in southern Gaza on Tuesday after a "complex operation."

Kaid Alkadi, a 52-year-old Israeli Bedouin, was abducted by Palestinian militants during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the military said in a statement.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli Army

Hamas

Hostage

Gaza

October 7

Attack

Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
Gaza war death toll reaches 40,476
