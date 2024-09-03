US State Department: Washington to continue engaging with partners to secure Gaza ceasefire

2024-09-03 | 14:39
US State Department: Washington to continue engaging with partners to secure Gaza ceasefire
US State Department: Washington to continue engaging with partners to secure Gaza ceasefire

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday that the United States will continue to engage with regional partners in the coming days to finalize a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and secure the release of hostages.

Miller told reporters that progress was made on the remaining obstacles during talks last week, but he noted that reaching an agreement will require flexibility from both sides.
Reuters
