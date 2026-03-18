President Aoun meets UNICEF official, stresses support amid escalating crisis

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun received Ted Chaiban, Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF, at the presidential palace, in the presence of UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon Marcoluigi Corsi and Nahia Bou Naffaa.



During the meeting, Chaiban affirmed that UNICEF will continue to stand by Lebanon, particularly amid the difficult circumstances the country is facing. He also raised concerns over violations of international humanitarian law, which stipulates the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.



Chaiban praised the government’s response plan and commended President Aoun’s positions in addressing the current situation while safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and stability.



He also highlighted the “Citizenship School” initiative sponsored by First Lady Neemat Aoun, noting that it helps foster a sense of national identity among students. He added that UNICEF supports the initiative and is working to advance it.



Chaiban further pointed to the assistance provided by UNICEF and the organization’s efforts to ensure its continuity, praising the role of the Lebanese diaspora in helping secure such support.



For his part, President Aoun thanked Chaiban for UNICEF’s efforts in Lebanon, particularly the aid provided during these challenging times to support the Lebanese state in addressing the evolving situation resulting from the widening Israeli escalation.