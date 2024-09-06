US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

The United States said Friday it was "urgently" seeking information on the death of a US citizen in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian official said she was shot in the head.



"We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death and will have more to say as we learn more," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.



He identified the woman as Aysrnur Egzi Eygi and called her death "tragic," without immediately assigning responsibility.







AFP