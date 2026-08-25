Lebanon and Syria discuss port and railway links to boost economic integration

Lebanon and Syria discussed strengthening economic ties and developing transport links between the two countries, with officials highlighting the potential for cooperation in ports and railways.



Lebanese Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny said a meeting with his Syrian counterpart was “very productive,” stressing that the primary objective was to promote economic growth.



Speaking at a joint news conference with the Syrian transport minister, Rasamny said geography and longstanding personal ties made cooperation between the two countries necessary, describing Beirut as a port serving Damascus and Tripoli as a gateway for Homs and Hama.



The two sides agreed to initially focus on developing their ports. Rasamny said a study was also underway to explore linking the port of Tripoli with the Aabboudiye border crossing.



The Syrian transport minister said the discussions also covered a project to reconnect the railway networks between Lebanon and Syria. The two sides agreed to establish a technical team tasked with translating the discussions into practical steps.



“Today’s meeting is an expression of a shared will to activate railway connectivity between the two countries and revive a reality that existed in the past,” the Syrian minister said in response to a question from LBCI.



He also said there was growing interest in investment opportunities in Syria, adding that a recent U.S. move was important and could contribute to strengthening that interest.