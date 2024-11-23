Gaza's health ministry says war death toll reached 44,176

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23 | 09:02
High views
Gaza&#39;s health ministry says war death toll reached 44,176
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll reached 44,176

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 44,176 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 120 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,473 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began. 

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

Death Toll

Gaza civil defense says 19 killed in Israeli strikes
Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of encouraging 'extremist settlers to commit terrorism'
