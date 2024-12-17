Israel's defense minister says Israel will have freedom of action in Gaza after defeating Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17 | 01:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s defense minister says Israel will have freedom of action in Gaza after defeating Hamas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's defense minister says Israel will have freedom of action in Gaza after defeating Hamas

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday Israel will have security control over Gaza with full freedom of action after defeating Hamas in the enclave.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Israel Katz

Gaza

Hamas

Israeli team in Doha talks on potential Gaza deal, official tells Reuters
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:49

Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian to make rare visit to Egypt for D-8 summit

LBCI
World News
03:56

Envoy says France will stand 'with Syrians' during transition

LBCI
World News
03:25

Ukraine claims killing of Russian military official in Moscow: Security source tells AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12

Israeli team in Doha talks on potential Gaza deal, official tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:15

Israel's defense minister says 'not been this close to a deal' on Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:47

Trump reiterates warning to Hamas to release hostages soon or 'face consequences'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:49

Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses

LBCI
World News
03:25

Ukraine claims killing of Russian military official in Moscow: Security source tells AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
07:11

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Israeli drone strike on Najjarieh in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More