Health ministry in Gaza says 21 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-24 | 06:13
Health ministry in Gaza says 21 killed in 24 hours
Health ministry in Gaza says 21 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that 21 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall war death toll to 45,338.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 107,764 people have been wounded in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Israel

