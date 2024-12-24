News
Health ministry in Gaza says 21 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-24
Health ministry in Gaza says 21 killed in 24 hours
The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that 21 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall war death toll to 45,338.
The ministry also said in a statement that at least 107,764 people have been wounded in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Israel
Israel's Netanyahu says aims to 'dramatically change' region with new peace accords
Previous
