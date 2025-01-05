Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza's civil defense agency reported that Israeli strikes in the Palestinian territory had killed at least 23 people Sunday, while the military said it had targeted more than "100 terror targets" over the past two days.



At least 11 people were killed in an air strike on a house in northern Gaza's Sheikh Radwan area early on Sunday, civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, adding that the dead included women and children.



"Rescuers are still searching for five people trapped under the rubble of the house," he said.



"Rescuers are using their bare hands because we lack proper equipment."



Bassal accused Israeli forces of "directing violent air strikes on homes where displaced people were sheltering, claiming they were targeting resistance fighters."



In a separate strike, five people were killed when the house of the Abu Jarbou family was struck in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the civil defense said.



Another strike killed four people in the town of Jabalia, the agency added.



The Israeli military said Sunday that it had struck more than 100 "terror targets" in the Gaza Strip over the past two days.



Several of the strikes targeted sites from which Palestinian militants had been firing projectiles into Israel in recent days, the military said.



"The IAF (air force) struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, and eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists" in the past two days, a military statement said.



Gaza's civil defense agency reported that on Saturday more than 30 people were killed in Israeli strikes.



AFP