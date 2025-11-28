News
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
28-11-2025 | 07:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory
Acting on instructions from the Lebanese government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs—through Lebanon’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York—submitted a complaint to the U.N. Security Council in response to what it described as a new and serious Israeli violation of Lebanese sovereignty.
The violation consists of Israel building two T-shaped concrete separation walls in the southwest and southeast of Yaroun, inside internationally recognized Lebanese borders.
According to the complaint, the construction of these two walls—which UNIFIL has documented—results in the seizure of additional Lebanese land and constitutes a breach of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and the 2024 declaration of cessation of hostilities.
Lebanon called on the Security Council and the U.N. Secretariat to take immediate action to deter Israel from violating Lebanese sovereignty, compel it to remove the two walls, and ensure its immediate withdrawal south of the Blue Line from all areas it still occupies within Lebanon, including the five border sites.
The complaint also urged the U.N. to prevent Israel from imposing what it calls “buffer zones” inside Lebanese territory, and to ensure Israel complies with its obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, including allowing displaced Lebanese civilians to return to their border villages.
The Lebanese government reiterated its readiness to enter negotiations with Israel to end the occupation and stop violations.
It also reaffirmed its commitment to fully implementing Resolution 1701—without fragmentation or selective interpretation—and the declaration of cessation of hostilities, as part of efforts to restore the Lebanese state's exclusive authority over decisions of war and peace, consolidate the state’s monopoly over weapons, and extend its sovereignty across all Lebanese territory through its own national forces.
The complaint further outlined the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese Army to implement the national plan aimed at securing a state monopoly on weapons and strengthening its deployment south of the Litani River, in coordination with UNIFIL and through established follow-up mechanisms.
