Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

Middle East News
24-09-2025 | 15:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that negotiations are underway with Syria, and their outcomes depend on safeguarding Israel’s interests, including disarmament in southwestern Syria and the safety and security of the Druze community.

Netanyahu said last Sunday that progress had been made on a security agreement with Syria, but finalizing the deal is not imminent.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Syria

Talks

Druze

LBCI Next
France's town halls told to remove Palestinian flags flown to mark Macron's recognition
Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-24

US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-23

Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy

LBCI
World News
2025-06-30

US holding "preliminary talks" on a deal between Israel and Syria: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-16

Israel says operating responsibly and with restraint in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17

Netanyahu rejects Western recognition of a Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Macron: Agreement with Iran possible, but only hours remain

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42

Gaza aid flotilla a 'dangerous, irresponsible' initiative: Italy PM

LBCI
Middle East News
13:34

New Syria leader tells UN that Israeli actions risk 'new crises'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-16

Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Iran’s president tells UN his country is not seeking nuclear weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:33

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More