Israel approves nearly 800 housing units in three West Bank settlements

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-12-2025 | 06:28
High views
Israel approves nearly 800 housing units in three West Bank settlements
Israel approves nearly 800 housing units in three West Bank settlements

Israel has given final approval for 764 housing units to be built in three settlements in the occupied West Bank, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Wednesday.

The ultra-nationalist Smotrich, who opposes the creation of a Palestinian state, said that since the beginning of his term in late 2022, some 51,370 housing units have been approved by the government's Higher Planning Council in the West Bank, territory Palestinians seek for a future state.

"We continue the revolution," Smotrich said in a statement, adding the latest approval of housing units "is part of a clear strategic process of strengthening the settlements and ensuring continuity of life, security, and growth ... and genuine concern for the future of the State of Israel."

The units will be spread out between Hashmonaim, just over the Green Line in central Israel, and Givat Zeev and Beitar Illit near Jerusalem.



Reuters
 
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN
LBCI Previous

