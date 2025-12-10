News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel approves nearly 800 housing units in three West Bank settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-12-2025 | 06:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel approves nearly 800 housing units in three West Bank settlements
Israel has given final approval for 764 housing units to be built in three settlements in the occupied West Bank, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Wednesday.
The ultra-nationalist Smotrich, who opposes the creation of a Palestinian state, said that since the beginning of his term in late 2022, some 51,370 housing units have been approved by the government's Higher Planning Council in the West Bank, territory Palestinians seek for a future state.
"We continue the revolution," Smotrich said in a statement, adding the latest approval of housing units "is part of a clear strategic process of strengthening the settlements and ensuring continuity of life, security, and growth ... and genuine concern for the future of the State of Israel."
The units will be spread out between Hashmonaim, just over the Green Line in central Israel, and Givat Zeev and Beitar Illit near Jerusalem.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Housing
Units
West Bank
Settlements
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel's Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel's Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11
Netanyahu approves West Bank settlement expansion plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11
Netanyahu approves West Bank settlement expansion plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26
Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26
Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-09
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-09
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-09
Israel to reopen crossing with Jordan to Gaza aid trucks Wednesday: Israeli official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-09
Israel to reopen crossing with Jordan to Gaza aid trucks Wednesday: Israeli official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-09
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-09
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-08
MSF says conditions for Gaza medics hard as ever despite truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-08
MSF says conditions for Gaza medics hard as ever despite truce
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-15
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
Lebanon News
2025-11-15
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
3
Lebanon News
09:48
LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations
Lebanon News
09:48
LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
5
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
6
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines
8
Lebanon News
11:16
Lebanon and Oman highlight deep ties as presidents discuss expanded cooperation
Lebanon News
11:16
Lebanon and Oman highlight deep ties as presidents discuss expanded cooperation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More