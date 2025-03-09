Hamas says held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal

09-03-2025 | 05:16
Hamas says held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal
Hamas says held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal

Several meetings had taken place between leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas and U.S. hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler, Taher Al-Nono, the political advisor of the Hamas chief confirmed to Reuters.


