Financial Times: US consumed “years” of ammunition stockpiles in war with Iran

Middle East News
13-03-2026 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Financial Times: US consumed “years” of ammunition stockpiles in war with Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Financial Times: US consumed “years” of ammunition stockpiles in war with Iran

The Financial Times reported, citing sources, that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has consumed stockpiles of critical ammunition sufficient for years since the start of the war with Iran.

According to the report, the rapid depletion of weapons includes advanced long-range Tomahawk cruise missile systems.

Reuters said it has not yet been able to independently verify the report.

Reuters

Middle East News

Times:

consumed

“years”

ammunition

stockpiles

LBCI Next
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah-linked financial assets and weapons depots across Lebanon
Israeli army says launched new broad wave of strikes in Tehran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

US hit more than 1,250 targets in first 48 hours of Iran war: US military

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation

LBCI
World News
2026-03-06

South Korea discusses with US using missile defense system in Iran war

LBCI
World News
2026-03-02

US military announces death of fourth American troop in Iran war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:45

Axios: Trump tells G7 leaders that Iran is “on the verge of surrender”

LBCI
Middle East News
05:32

Massive explosions heard in central Tehran: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah-linked financial assets and weapons depots across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

Israeli army says launched new broad wave of strikes in Tehran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-17

Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-11

Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Iran-linked Iraq group says French interests in region are targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli strike targets Lebanese University, faculty director killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s Bachoura neighborhood

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Lebanon’s president condemns Israeli strike on Lebanese University

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel

LBCI
Middle East News
16:03

Netanyahu says warned Beirut to stop Hezbollah, or Israel will

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20

After Bachoura building targeted, Israeli army says Hezbollah hid millions of dollars beneath it

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More