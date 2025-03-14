News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Somalia and Somaliland say no talks on resettling Palestinians from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-03-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Somalia and Somaliland say no talks on resettling Palestinians from Gaza
Somalia and its breakaway region of Somaliland have not received any proposal from the United States or Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, their foreign ministers said Friday, with Mogadishu saying it categorically rejected any such move.
The Associated Press quoted U.S. and Israeli officials as saying their governments had contacted officials from Sudan, Somalia and Somaliland to discuss using their territory for resettling Palestinians from the devastated Gaza Strip.
Sudanese officials said they rejected the proposal by the United States, and officials from Somalia and Somaliland said they were unaware of any contacts, AP reported.
Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said his country would categorically reject "any proposal or initiative, from any party, that would undermine the Palestinian people’s right to live peacefully on their ancestral land."
He told Reuters that Somalia's government had not received any such proposal, adding that Mogadishu was against any plan that would involve the use of Somali territory for the resettlement of other populations.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Somalia
Somaliland
Palestinians
Gaza
Israel
US
Next
US and Israel look to Africa for resettling Palestinians uprooted from Gaza, AP reports
Hamas says UN probe shows Israel committed 'genocide' in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:43
US and Israel look to Africa for resettling Palestinians uprooted from Gaza, AP reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:43
US and Israel look to Africa for resettling Palestinians uprooted from Gaza, AP reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09
US, Arab mediators make some progress in Gaza peace talks, no deal yet, sources say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09
US, Arab mediators make some progress in Gaza peace talks, no deal yet, sources say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Trump says no right of return for Palestinians under Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Trump says no right of return for Palestinians under Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21
White House says Hamas making 'very bad bet' in Gaza talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21
White House says Hamas making 'very bad bet' in Gaza talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Israel rejects Hamas offer to free Israeli-American hostage as 'psychological warfare'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Israel rejects Hamas offer to free Israeli-American hostage as 'psychological warfare'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
G7 calls for resumption of 'unhindered' aid for Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
G7 calls for resumption of 'unhindered' aid for Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53
Israel claims Hamas has 'not budged an inch' in Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53
Israel claims Hamas has 'not budged an inch' in Gaza truce talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-06
Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
World News
2025-02-06
Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber says government committed to reforms, aims to appoint new Central Bank governor
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber says government committed to reforms, aims to appoint new Central Bank governor
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
2
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
4
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
6
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
7
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More