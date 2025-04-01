Health ministry in Gaza says 1,042 killed since Israel resumed strikes

01-04-2025 | 06:42
Health ministry in Gaza says 1,042 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Health ministry in Gaza says 1,042 killed since Israel resumed strikes

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that 1,042 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on March 18.

According to the ministry's statement, the figure includes 41 people killed in the past 24 hours. It also reported that the overall death toll had reached 50,399 since the war began on October 7, 2023.


AFP
 
