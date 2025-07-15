Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

In a shocking act of violence, LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar, who is eight months pregnant, was physically assaulted by a man and a woman riding a motorcycle with no license plate in Jounieh.



The assailants accused her of cutting them off in traffic before blocking her car and launching an attack.



The woman reportedly got off the motorcycle and began beating and biting Abou Haidar in an incident that has raised serious questions about public safety and unprovoked aggression on the roads.



The assault, described as both inhumane and alarming, underscores what many say is a rising trend of lawlessness and unchecked hostility.



Abou Haidar documented the incident in a series of videos clearly showing the faces of the two attackers and has filed an official complaint with the Jounieh police station.



LBCI is calling on anyone who can identify the individuals involved to come forward and contact its social media accounts to assist security forces in the investigation.