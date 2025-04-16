News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-04-2025 | 10:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad released a video Wednesday showing an Israeli hostage alive, in which he appeals to the Israeli government and U.S. President Donald Trump to secure his release.
Israeli media identified him as Rom Braslavski from Jerusalem, who was abducted by Hamas-led militants from the Nova music festival during their attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Islamic Jihad
Israel
Hostage
Donald Trump
Next
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage to be freed Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage to be freed Thursday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-06
Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages alive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-06
Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages alive
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-30
Islamic Jihad airs footage of two Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-30
Islamic Jihad airs footage of two Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18
Islamic Jihad says Israeli airstrikes before ceasefire could lead to the death of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18
Islamic Jihad says Israeli airstrikes before ceasefire could lead to the death of hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:45
Israel Defense Minister says no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:45
Israel Defense Minister says no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:10
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:10
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15
Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15
Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:46
Russia’s upper house of parliament ratifies partnership treaty with Iran: TASS
Middle East News
03:46
Russia’s upper house of parliament ratifies partnership treaty with Iran: TASS
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
13:53
Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel
Lebanon News
13:53
Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:21
Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces
Lebanon News
10:21
Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces
2
Lebanon News
13:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom
Lebanon News
13:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom
3
Lebanon News
07:10
Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims
Lebanon News
07:10
Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims
4
Lebanon News
04:40
MEA's Mohamad El-Hout says new phase for Lebanon brings airport upgrades and push to regulate billboard ads
Lebanon News
04:40
MEA's Mohamad El-Hout says new phase for Lebanon brings airport upgrades and push to regulate billboard ads
5
Lebanon News
12:24
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
Lebanon News
12:24
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
6
Lebanon News
03:55
Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road
Lebanon News
03:55
Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road
7
Lebanon News
09:38
Lebanon's banking secrecy law amendments raise concerns of setback, former financial judge tells LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38
Lebanon's banking secrecy law amendments raise concerns of setback, former financial judge tells LBCI
8
Lebanon News
04:42
President Aoun, Jordan’s King Abdullah II talk missile probe; Lebanon offers full cooperation
Lebanon News
04:42
President Aoun, Jordan’s King Abdullah II talk missile probe; Lebanon offers full cooperation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More