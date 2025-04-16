Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-04-2025 | 10:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad released a video Wednesday showing an Israeli hostage alive, in which he appeals to the Israeli government and U.S. President Donald Trump to secure his release.

Israeli media identified him as Rom Braslavski from Jerusalem, who was abducted by Hamas-led militants from the Nova music festival during their attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

AFP
 
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Islamic Jihad

Israel

Hostage

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage to be freed Thursday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-06

Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages alive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-30

Islamic Jihad airs footage of two Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18

Islamic Jihad says Israeli airstrikes before ceasefire could lead to the death of hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:45

Israel Defense Minister says no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:10

Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15

Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15

Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Russia’s upper house of parliament ratifies partnership treaty with Iran: TASS

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21

Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15

Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

MEA's Mohamad El-Hout says new phase for Lebanon brings airport upgrades and push to regulate billboard ads

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Lebanon's banking secrecy law amendments raise concerns of setback, former financial judge tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

President Aoun, Jordan’s King Abdullah II talk missile probe; Lebanon offers full cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More