One person killed in Dubai by debris from aerial interception

Middle East News
07-03-2026 | 14:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
One person killed in Dubai by debris from aerial interception
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
One person killed in Dubai by debris from aerial interception

One person was killed in Dubai on Saturday after debris from an "aerial interception" fell on a vehicle, authorities said, as Iran continued its retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

"Authorities confirm that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of an Asian driver," authorities said without providing additional details.

AFP

Middle East News

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Debris

Gulf

LBCI Next
Israeli army says has conducted 3,400 strikes on Iran since war began
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-31

One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-01

One person killed in Iran protests over economic woes

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-05

Six injured in Abu Dhabi by debris from intercepted drone: Media office

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Lebanon says one killed by Israeli army fire in Aita al-Shaab

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:49

Netanyahu says Israel will carry on Iran war 'with all our force'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:34

Israeli army says has conducted 3,400 strikes on Iran since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Missile targeting Saudi base falls 'in uninhabited area'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Moscow demands US allow swift return of seized tanker's Russian crew

LBCI
World News
2026-01-17

US urges Syria govt to 'cease any offensive actions' between Aleppo and city in Raqa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More