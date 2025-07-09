Axios: Qatari delegation visits US for Gaza ceasefire talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-07-2025 | 00:23
Axios: Qatari delegation visits US for Gaza ceasefire talks
Axios: Qatari delegation visits US for Gaza ceasefire talks

Axios reported, citing a knowledgeable source, that a Qatari delegation arrived at the White House on Tuesday for talks on a potential hostage release deal and a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

According to the report, the Qatari delegation held several hours of meetings with senior White House officials ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Delegation

Visit

US

Gaza

Ceasefire

Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush
