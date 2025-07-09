News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Axios: Qatari delegation visits US for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-07-2025 | 00:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Axios: Qatari delegation visits US for Gaza ceasefire talks
Axios reported, citing a knowledgeable source, that a Qatari delegation arrived at the White House on Tuesday for talks on a potential hostage release deal and a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
According to the report, the Qatari delegation held several hours of meetings with senior White House officials ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Delegation
Visit
US
Gaza
Ceasefire
Next
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-12
Hamas official says delegation to reach Cairo Saturday for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-12
Hamas official says delegation to reach Cairo Saturday for Gaza truce talks
0
World News
2025-04-19
Iranian delegation arrives in Rome for US nuclear talks
World News
2025-04-19
Iranian delegation arrives in Rome for US nuclear talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush
0
World News
06:57
Qatar says Doha talks focused on 'framework' for Gaza deal
World News
06:57
Qatar says Doha talks focused on 'framework' for Gaza deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
President Joseph Aoun marks Armenian Genocide anniversary, reaffirms Lebanon's support for justice
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
President Joseph Aoun marks Armenian Genocide anniversary, reaffirms Lebanon's support for justice
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-07
Israel admits to supporting anti-Hamas armed group in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-07
Israel admits to supporting anti-Hamas armed group in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview
2
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Tune in for exclusive LBCI interview with US envoy Tom Barrack
Lebanon News
08:32
Tune in for exclusive LBCI interview with US envoy Tom Barrack
4
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
11:08
Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry
Lebanon News
11:08
Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry
6
Lebanon News
05:40
Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments
Lebanon News
05:40
Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More