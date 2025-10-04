News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Miss Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-10-2025 | 12:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo
Hamas and Israel will engage in indirect talks in Cairo on Sunday and Monday to secure the release of hostages and detainees, Egyptian state-linked media reported Saturday.
Al-Qahera News, which is closely linked to Egypt's intelligence service, reported that both delegations "have begun moving to launch talks in Cairo tomorrow and the day after, to discuss arranging the ground conditions for the exchange of all detainees and prisoners, in accordance with Trump's proposal."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Cairo
Hostages
Egypt
Next
Gaza civil defense says heavy strikes despite Trump appeal
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58
Hamas says ready to begin talks to finalise all issues in Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58
Hamas says ready to begin talks to finalise all issues in Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:34
Israel hostage families say 'essential' for immediate end to Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:34
Israel hostage families say 'essential' for immediate end to Gaza war
0
World News
2025-09-23
Iranian, European ministers to hold nuclear talks in NY on Tuesday: French diplomat
World News
2025-09-23
Iranian, European ministers to hold nuclear talks in NY on Tuesday: French diplomat
0
World News
2025-09-22
NATO to hold talks Tuesday on Russian jets in Estonia
World News
2025-09-22
NATO to hold talks Tuesday on Russian jets in Estonia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel shifts to defensive posture as Gaza truce talks advance
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel shifts to defensive posture as Gaza truce talks advance
0
World News
11:53
Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal
World News
11:53
Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Israel confirms 137 more activists from Gaza-bound flotilla deported to Turkey
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Israel confirms 137 more activists from Gaza-bound flotilla deported to Turkey
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Hamas showing it is 'ready for peace:’ Turkey's Erdogan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Hamas showing it is 'ready for peace:’ Turkey's Erdogan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-19
US waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean, Venezuela says
World News
2025-09-19
US waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean, Venezuela says
0
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
04:32
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Lebanon News
04:32
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
0
World News
2025-09-23
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace
World News
2025-09-23
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:32
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Lebanon News
04:32
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
2
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
4
Lebanon News
15:25
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed
Lebanon News
15:25
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed
5
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
6
Lebanon News
10:39
Hezbollah chief: Some want electoral law ‘tailored to them,’ Lebanon must focus on reconstruction
Lebanon News
10:39
Hezbollah chief: Some want electoral law ‘tailored to them,’ Lebanon must focus on reconstruction
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59
Global Sumud Flotilla detainees held in Israel’s Ktzi’ot Prison under harsh conditions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59
Global Sumud Flotilla detainees held in Israel’s Ktzi’ot Prison under harsh conditions
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:42
Islamic Jihad backs Hamas’ response to Trump’s Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:42
Islamic Jihad backs Hamas’ response to Trump’s Gaza plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More