Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo

04-10-2025 | 12:29
Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo

Hamas and Israel will engage in indirect talks in Cairo on Sunday and Monday to secure the release of hostages and detainees, Egyptian state-linked media reported Saturday.
 
Al-Qahera News, which is closely linked to Egypt's intelligence service, reported that both delegations "have begun moving to launch talks in Cairo tomorrow and the day after, to discuss arranging the ground conditions for the exchange of all detainees and prisoners, in accordance with Trump's proposal."
 
AFP
 
