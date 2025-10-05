News
Israel defense minister says about 900,000 Palestinians displaced from Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-10-2025 | 06:24
Israel defense minister says about 900,000 Palestinians displaced from Gaza City
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that the military's offensive in Gaza City has so far displaced approximately 900,000 Palestinians.
"The decision to occupy Gaza, the collapse of multi-story buildings, and the intensity of Israeli army operations in the city have led to the evacuation of roughly 900,000 residents to the south, creating immense pressure on Hamas and the countries that support it," Katz said in a speech in Jerusalem.
Before the start of the military assault in late August, the United Nations estimated that roughly one million people lived in and around Gaza City, the largest urban center in the Gaza Strip.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Defense
Minister
Palestinians
Gaza
