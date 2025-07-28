'No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: French FM

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-07-2025 | 10:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;No alternative&#39; to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: French FM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: French FM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Monday that there was "no alternative" to a two-state solution for the Israelis and Palestinians as he opened a conference on the stalled process at the United Nations.

"Only a political, two-state solution will help respond to the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. There is no alternative," he said.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Foreign Minister

Israel

Palestine

Two State Solution

LBCI Next
Israel says Gaza got 120 trucks of aid on day one of pause
Israel approves daily humanitarian truce in Gaza amid growing international pressure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

French FM says Israel striking Tehran prison holding French detainees 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

PM Salam to Palestinian President: Commitment to sovereignty, disarmament, and two-state solution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20

Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French FM says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25

New Palestinian state must recognize Israel to ensure peace: Italy's FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:01

US dismisses UN Israel-Palestinian conference as 'publicity stunt'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Israel threatens Hamas amid ceasefire talks and rising international pressure—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15

Trump says US will set up 'food centres' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08

Trump says EU will send more aid to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-18

Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-27

US envoy says Lebanese leaders must turn words into action on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-25

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Baraachit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Ziad Rahbani’s funeral procession arrives at Bikfaya church for final farewell

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Ziad Rahbani’s casket leaves hospital amid applause, ululations, and flowers: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

MP Ibrahim Kanaan announces finance committee's approval of Banking Reform Law ahead of General Assembly vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Lebanese Army Intelligence arrests five suspects for forming terrorist cell

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ziad Rahbani’s final farewell draws a nation in tribute

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

PM Salam awards Ziad Rahbani National Order of the Cedar posthumously

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More