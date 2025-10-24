Gaza security force to include countries Israel 'comfortable with,' Rubio says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-10-2025 | 07:03
High views
Gaza security force to include countries Israel 'comfortable with,' Rubio says
0min
Gaza security force to include countries Israel 'comfortable with,' Rubio says

An international security force to be put in place in Gaza under a ceasefire agreement will have to be made up of countries that Israel is "comfortable with", U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday during a visit to Israel.

Rubio added that the future of governance in Gaza still needs to be worked out among Israel and partner nations but could not include Hamas, adding that any potential role for the Palestinian Authority has yet to be determined.

Reuters
